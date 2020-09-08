Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases 22,493 Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,493 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,378,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 80.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 242,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 108,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after purchasing an additional 64,571 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 4.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,858 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FWONK traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.00. Liberty Media Formula One Series C has a twelve month low of $18.31 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.13). Liberty Media Formula One Series C had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FWONK. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

