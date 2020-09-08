Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 41,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.09% of Passage Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $109,666,000. Frazier Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Passage Bio during the first quarter worth about $78,895,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Passage Bio by 52.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,768,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,321 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,116,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Passage Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,762,000. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.50 price objective on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Passage Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.13.

Shares of PASG stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.33. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.