Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,930 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,793,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned 0.12% of Winnebago Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $98,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 1,156 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $70,920.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

WGO traded down $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.51. 32,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average is $51.90. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $72.65.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.15. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $402.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WGO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered Winnebago Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sidoti upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in five segments: Winnebago Motorhomes, Winnebago Towables, Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Specialty Vehicles, and Chris-Craft Marine.

