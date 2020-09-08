Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Sells 18,568 Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,533 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 18,568 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.06% of Apache worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after purchasing an additional 125,520 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apache by 15.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apache by 44.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Apache by 30.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,368 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apache by 136.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,724 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APA traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 164,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,425,548. The stock has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 4.65. Apache Co. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.22.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.27. Apache had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 131.89%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Apache from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

