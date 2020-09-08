Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC Trims Stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALSK) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 946,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 161,581 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned approximately 1.77% of Alaska Communications Systems Group worth $2,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 73,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 24.9% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 34,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,903 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the second quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the second quarter worth $527,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ALSK remained flat at $$2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday. 9,912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,761. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $121.83 million, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.01. Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $2.86.

Alaska Communications Systems Group (NASDAQ:ALSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Alaska Communications Systems Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.55%. The firm had revenue of $59.46 million during the quarter.

About Alaska Communications Systems Group

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support service, managed IT security and IT professional services, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network to business and wholesale customers.

