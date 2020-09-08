GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $43,967.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $416,745.31 and approximately $43,967.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0232 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

