Gossip Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $61.00 (GOSS)

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Gossip Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar. Gossip Coin has a total market cap of $65,374.57 and approximately $61.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00024520 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004097 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004436 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000449 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin Coin Profile

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net .

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

