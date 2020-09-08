Hashgard Price Up 103.3% Over Last Week (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Hashgard has a market cap of $25.51 million and approximately $160,775.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hashgard token can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hashgard has traded up 103.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00044764 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005400 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $508.18 or 0.05024879 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00035462 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00052206 BTC.

About Hashgard

Hashgard is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io. Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard.

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

