HashNet BitEco (HNB) Price Hits $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

HashNet BitEco (CURRENCY:HNB) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One HashNet BitEco token can now be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. During the last week, HashNet BitEco has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. HashNet BitEco has a total market cap of $65,363.25 and approximately $2,288.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HashNet BitEco alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00116855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00042225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00231275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.94 or 0.01678750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00167762 BTC.

HashNet BitEco Token Profile

HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 tokens. HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO. The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO. The official message board for HashNet BitEco is medium.com/@hnb.eco. The official website for HashNet BitEco is hnb.eco.

HashNet BitEco Token Trading

HashNet BitEco can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashNet BitEco directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashNet BitEco should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashNet BitEco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashNet BitEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashNet BitEco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.