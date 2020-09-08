HelloGold Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (HGT)

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded 29.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One HelloGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including COSS, HitBTC and Gatecoin. HelloGold has a market cap of $244,214.46 and approximately $3,056.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HelloGold has traded up 13.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HelloGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00115936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00041941 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00229436 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.38 or 0.01674859 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000347 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00167264 BTC.

About HelloGold

HelloGold’s genesis date was August 28th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HelloGold is www.hellogold.org.

HelloGold Token Trading

HelloGold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatecoin, HitBTC and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HelloGold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HelloGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HelloGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.