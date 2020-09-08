HEX (HEX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.18 Million

HEX (CURRENCY:HEX) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, HEX has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One HEX token can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $760.76 million and $1.18 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008995 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00071077 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00345257 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001172 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00045415 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000440 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008674 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About HEX

HEX is a token. Its launch date was December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 323,493,772,101 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,448,817,297 tokens. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.win.

HEX Token Trading

HEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

