Horizonte Minerals (TSE:HZM) Shares Gap Up to $0.12

Horizonte Minerals Plc (TSE:HZM)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.14. Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 209,267 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $101.25 million and a PE ratio of -60.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.83, a current ratio of 43.47 and a quick ratio of 37.68.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile (TSE:HZM)

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of nickel mineral projects in Brazil. The company owns interest in the Araguaia nickel project, a nickel laterite project located to the south of the Carajàs mineral district in northern Brazil; and the Vermelho nickel-cobalt project located in the Carajás mineral district of northern Brazil.

