HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $20.85

Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $20.85 and last traded at $20.86, with a volume of 55800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

Several analysts have recently commented on HSBC shares. Investec raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.88, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. HSBC had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 1.05%. As a group, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 42.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 7,703.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HSBC (NYSE:HSBC)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

