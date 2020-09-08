HyperQuant (HQT) Market Cap Hits $63,504.86

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded down 28.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. HyperQuant has a market cap of $63,504.86 and $4,795.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded down 77.6% against the dollar. One HyperQuant token can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDAX and Kryptono.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperQuant alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00116717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00042326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00231999 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.35 or 0.01683284 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00168135 BTC.

HyperQuant Token Profile

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant. HyperQuant’s official website is hyperquant.net.

Buying and Selling HyperQuant

HyperQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDAX and Kryptono. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperQuant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperQuant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.