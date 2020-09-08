ImageCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $603,254.44 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000588 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a market cap of $603,254.44 and approximately $2.93 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 33.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001305 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,198,431 coins. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

