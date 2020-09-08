ImageCoin (IMG) Trading Down 33.6% This Week

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0592 or 0.00000588 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Crex24. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $603,254.44 and approximately $2.93 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded down 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001305 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000083 BTC.

About ImageCoin

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 10,198,431 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

