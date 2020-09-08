iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR) Stock Price Up 10%

iMetal Resources Inc (CVE:IMR) rose 10% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 141,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 537,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41.

About iMetal Resources (CVE:IMR)

iMetal Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for precious and base metal resources. It owns the Gowganda West Project covering an area of 105 squares kilometers situated in Ontario; various claims in the Temagami North Property situated in north-eastern Ontario; Carheil property that covers an area of approximately 5,400 acres located in Quebec.

