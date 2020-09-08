IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Stake Increased by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,875 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC owned about 0.26% of IMPINJ worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IMPINJ by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in IMPINJ by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.20. 9,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,834. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.28. IMPINJ Inc has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The company has a market cap of $575.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.32.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $26.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. IMPINJ had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. IMPINJ’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IMPINJ Inc will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PI. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IMPINJ from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on IMPINJ from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. IMPINJ has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In other IMPINJ news, EVP Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $58,071.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,333.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 6,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total value of $164,699.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,807,793.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

