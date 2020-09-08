InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) Shares Gap Up to $0.34

InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.34, but opened at $0.50. InspireMD shares last traded at $0.42, with a volume of 446,306 shares traded.

Several analysts recently commented on NSPR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InspireMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of InspireMD in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

InspireMD (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in InspireMD stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in InspireMD Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR) by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,838 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned approximately 2.78% of InspireMD worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

InspireMD Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NSPR)

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention systems for use in carotid artery applications; and MGuard prime embolic protection systems for use in patients with acute coronary syndromes, notably acute myocardial infarction, and saphenous vein graft coronary interventions.

