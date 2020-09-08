iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Bank of America Corp DE’s 7th Largest Position

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,344,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,420,244 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Bank of America Corp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.50% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $8,777,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 274,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,157,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,640,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,019,000 after buying an additional 235,492 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 430.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 342,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,030,000 after buying an additional 277,828 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $9.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.63. 4,955,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,134. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $360.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $336.83 and a 200 day moving average of $304.16.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

