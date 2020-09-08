Jobchain Hits Market Cap of $460,094.73 (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 8th. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $460,094.73 and $4,281.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00117733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00043355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.95 or 0.00226791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.63 or 0.01725768 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000334 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00170719 BTC.

Jobchain Token Profile

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,499,112,486 tokens. The official website for Jobchain is www.jobchain.com. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain.

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

