Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $93.21 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 680,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,355 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Zoetis worth $93,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.71, for a total transaction of $189,477.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,674.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $1,654,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,678,566.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,922 shares of company stock valued at $5,512,926 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS traded down $3.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.51. 1,829,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,987. The company has a market cap of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $165.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. G.Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

