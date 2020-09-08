L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,156,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.40% of L3Harris worth $3,080,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris by 161.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in L3Harris by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX opened at $179.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris has a one year low of $142.01 and a one year high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $176.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.60.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is 33.73%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of L3Harris from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.63.

In other L3Harris news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

