Legend Biotech (NYSE:BNR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.99

Shares of Legend Biotech Corporation (NYSE:BNR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.99 and last traded at $19.14, with a volume of 287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.30 target price on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.34.

Legend Biotech (NYSE:BNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $15.14 million during the quarter.

About Legend Biotech (NYSE:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech develops solutions for precision medicine in oncology and early cancer detection in the People's Republic of China. The company provides companion diagnostics for targeted therapy and immunotherapy, benign/malignant tumor diagnosis, minimal residual disease monitoring, tumor recurrence and progression prediction, and tumor susceptibility tests.

