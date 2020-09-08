Lobstex Trading 13.1% Lower This Week (LOBS)

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Lobstex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0288 or 0.00000284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. During the last week, Lobstex has traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar. Lobstex has a market cap of $580,348.31 and approximately $769,320.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.38 or 0.00487791 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00021962 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009713 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000561 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005508 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00010268 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001823 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 20,175,844 coins and its circulating supply is 20,175,832 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CryptoBridge and Fatbtc. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

