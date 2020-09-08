Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0266 on Top Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $25.77 million and $4.30 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Loom Network has traded 32.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00044833 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005414 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.98 or 0.05027813 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002462 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00035512 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00052248 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network is a token. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 969,998,408 tokens. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

