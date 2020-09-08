Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to announce $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.11. Lowe’s Companies reported earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.15 to $8.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $9.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lowe’s Companies.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Truist Securiti upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.88.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 62,838 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $10,577,520.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,535.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,594 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,413,724 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,047,351,000 after buying an additional 922,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 9.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 242,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,329 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LOW opened at $156.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.81. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

