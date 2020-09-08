Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Shares Gap Up to $1.05

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.05, but opened at $1.57. Luby’s shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 309,430 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Luby’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Luby's alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.19.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.99 million for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 18.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Luby’s stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Luby’s worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)

Luby's, Inc provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Company-owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Luby's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luby's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.