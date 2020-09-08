Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $902.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

LULU traded down $11.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $349.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,381,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,925. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $349.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.14, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.14. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $128.85 and a twelve month high of $399.90.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total value of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LULU. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $215.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $317.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $342.30.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

