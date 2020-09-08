LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) Shares Sold by Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC

Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,321 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 954,636 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LYFT in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 516.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 428.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 33,503 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 230,570 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after acquiring an additional 51,314 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LYFT by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other LYFT news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $300,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,122 shares of company stock valued at $597,099. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of LYFT from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of LYFT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of LYFT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LYFT from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. LYFT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

LYFT traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.25. 39,090 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,661,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.16. The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.54. LYFT Inc has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $54.50.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.72. LYFT had a negative return on equity of 50.10% and a negative net margin of 50.64%. The firm had revenue of $339.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LYFT Inc will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

