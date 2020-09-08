Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Shares Down 11.5%

Shares of Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS) traded down 11.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.54. 76,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 155,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.35 million and a PE ratio of -35.71.

Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

About Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS)

Macarthur Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation mineral resource properties in Australia and Nevada. It primarily explores for gold, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. The company holds 100% interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; various project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia for conglomerate gold, hard rock greenstone gold, and hard rock lithium; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada.

