Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Gap Down to $4.93

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.93, but opened at $4.79. Marathon Oil shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

MRO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.93.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 3.22.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.54 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 16.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 31.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 92,625 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 145,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 129.0% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 47,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 208,340 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. 70.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.