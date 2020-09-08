Master Contract Token Market Capitalization Hits $468,568.32 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. In the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $468,568.32 and $8,109.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $334.34 or 0.03348622 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0981 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

