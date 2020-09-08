Master Contract Token (MCT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $471,119.47

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $471,119.47 and $9,279.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.33 or 0.03342133 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009965 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00050108 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004528 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001020 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects.

Master Contract Token Token Trading

Master Contract Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

