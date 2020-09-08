Master Contract Token Trading Down 22.4% Over Last 7 Days (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Over the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $471,119.47 and approximately $9,279.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Master Contract Token

MCT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

