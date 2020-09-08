Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,035 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s during the second quarter worth $42,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mcdonald’s by 119.4% during the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Mcdonald’s from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.48.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $213.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,106,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,985. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.07. The firm has a market cap of $157.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.67. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $124.23 and a 12-month high of $220.50.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The company’s revenue was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

