MenaPay Price Tops $0.0142 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. One MenaPay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Hanbitco, Dcoin and Sistemkoin. MenaPay has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $170,690.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MenaPay has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00116855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00042225 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00231275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.94 or 0.01678750 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000349 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00167762 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,137,876 tokens. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay. MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio.

MenaPay Token Trading

MenaPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, Dcoin, ABCC and Sistemkoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

