Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.68% from the company’s current price.

MEOH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Methanex from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Methanex from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Tudor Pickering cut Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.07.

Get Methanex alerts:

MEOH traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.79. 1,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,586. Methanex has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.20. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Methanex will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 2.2% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,629,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,330,000 after acquiring an additional 320,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Methanex by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,568,509 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after purchasing an additional 32,554 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Methanex by 8.6% in the first quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 908,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 72,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Methanex by 104.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after acquiring an additional 378,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Methanex by 97.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after acquiring an additional 240,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.