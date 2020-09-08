Metronome Hits 24-Hour Volume of $169,140.00 (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Metronome has a market capitalization of $8.28 million and $169,140.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metronome coin can currently be bought for about $0.76 or 0.00007554 BTC on exchanges including $13.77, $5.60, $7.50 and $50.98. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 41.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00115537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00041794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00228357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.01669216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000346 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00165945 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 12,324,840 coins and its circulating supply is 10,895,741 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken. The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io.

Metronome Coin Trading

Metronome can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $32.15, $10.39, $20.33, $24.43, $51.55, $13.77, $24.68, $5.60, $18.94, $33.94 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metronome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metronome using one of the exchanges listed above.

