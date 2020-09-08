MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) Shares Gap Up to $4.58

MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.58, but opened at $5.98. MICT shares last traded at $5.08, with a volume of 7,112 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MICT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of MICT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Aegis began coverage on shares of MICT in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 million, a PE ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.08.

MICT (NASDAQ:MICT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The aerospace company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other MICT news, Director Jeffrey P. Bialos sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $99,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,505. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey P. Bialos sold 17,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $84,332.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 221,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,424 shares of company stock valued at $271,072 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MICT stock. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC owned about 2.15% of MICT worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MICT (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rugged mobile computing devices comprising tablets and on-board-computers that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions for challenging work environments, such as extreme temperatures, repeated vibrations, or dirty and wet or dusty conditions.

