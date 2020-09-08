MINDOL Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $104,005.00 (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, MINDOL has traded 22.7% lower against the dollar. MINDOL has a market capitalization of $199.48 million and approximately $104,005.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00011611 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.72 or 0.00742479 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005973 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 37.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00042882 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000140 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.59 or 0.00761105 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000889 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About MINDOL

MINDOL (MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,719,690 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net.

Buying and Selling MINDOL

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, CoinTiger and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

