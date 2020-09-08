Monkey Project Reaches Market Capitalization of $86,188.32 (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Monkey Project has a total market cap of $86,188.32 and approximately $148.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. One Monkey Project coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Monkey Project Profile

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Monkey Project’s total supply is 11,084,964 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_. Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision.

Monkey Project Coin Trading

Monkey Project can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monkey Project should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

