MVL (MVL) Trading Down 14.7% Over Last 7 Days

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One MVL token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including UEX, IDCM, CoinBene and Cryptology. MVL has a total market cap of $5.45 million and $171,982.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MVL has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MVL alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00044993 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005405 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $506.83 or 0.05011896 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00035520 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00052326 BTC.

About MVL

MVL is a token. It launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,355,594,319 tokens. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cashierest, Cryptology, IDCM, CoinBene and UEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MVL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MVL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MVL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.