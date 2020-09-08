Nasdacoin Price Hits $0.0444 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Nasdacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000439 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $515,245.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00060737 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 130.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000086 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin Coin Profile

NSD is a coin. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 22,705,512 coins. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io.

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

Nasdacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nasdacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

