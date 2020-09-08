NavCoin (NAV) Price Down 33.8% Over Last 7 Days

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, NavCoin has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar. NavCoin has a market cap of $8.55 million and $44,050.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NavCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Upbit, cfinex and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005861 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004473 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001342 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000503 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001355 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00033121 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,508,639 coins. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Poloniex, Cryptopia, Binance, Bittrex, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

