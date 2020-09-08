Netstreit Corp (NASDAQ:NTST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Netstreit Corp (NASDAQ:NTST) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.21.

NTST has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Netstreit in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Get Netstreit alerts:

NTST stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.37. 3,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,029. Netstreit has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Netstreit Company Profile

NetSTREIT is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring Single-Tenant Net Lease Retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high quality single tenant real estate properties net leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Netstreit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netstreit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.