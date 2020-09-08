Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,685,586 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,708,888 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.13% of Nike worth $9,381,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Nike by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,101,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $173,852,000 after buying an additional 258,577 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,581,584 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $130,860,000 after purchasing an additional 326,628 shares during the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Nike by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 152,509 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 20,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. TheStreet cut Nike from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Nike from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.59.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.72. 5,296,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,804,363. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $117.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.10 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total value of $1,059,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi O’neill sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.06, for a total value of $2,531,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,356 shares of company stock worth $14,962,435 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

