Ninety One SA PTY Ltd Raises Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,819 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 7.7% of Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.9% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 24,051 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8.1% in the second quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,504,667 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,603,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $192,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 4.9% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,373,146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $284,218,000 after purchasing an additional 110,976 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.12.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.22, for a total value of $10,983,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,858,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,100,193.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,605 shares of company stock worth $22,085,775. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $4.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.45. The company had a trading volume of 11,289,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,701,061. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.43. Walmart Inc has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $151.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $404.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.31. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

