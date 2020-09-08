Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Shares Gap Up to $0.23

Nubeva Technologies Ltd (CVE:NBVA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.23, but opened at $0.26. Nubeva Technologies shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 million and a P/E ratio of -3.38.

About Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA)

Nubeva Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software-as-a-service software and services that enable enterprises to run cybersecurity in public cloud environments. It operates through two segments, Software Development and Commercialization, and Token Network and Token Sales. The company develops, commercializes, and licenses cloud-based security software.

