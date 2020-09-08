NXM 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $58.82 Million (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, NXM has traded 45.9% lower against the dollar. One NXM token can currently be purchased for approximately $36.45 or 0.00362167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market capitalization of $196.98 million and $58.82 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.63 or 0.00115537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00041794 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00228357 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.98 or 0.01669216 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000346 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00165945 BTC.

About NXM

NXM’s total supply is 7,328,813 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,404,784 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

Buying and Selling NXM

NXM can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges.

